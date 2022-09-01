IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0128 on Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. IOST has a total market capitalization of $237.89 million and $15.06 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IOST has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.67 or 1.00099647 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00155538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00033127 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

