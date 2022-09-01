Invst LLC Purchases 569 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $150.94 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

