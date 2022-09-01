Invst LLC Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $141,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,133 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,946,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,245 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Activity

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

