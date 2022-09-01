Invst LLC Has $530,000 Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Loews by 121.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of L stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on L shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

