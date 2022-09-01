Invst LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYH opened at $261.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

