Invst LLC Boosts Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 31,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 374,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 297,134 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STX. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

