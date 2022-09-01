Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $147.35 on Monday. Investors Title has a one year low of $136.71 and a one year high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investors Title Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investors Title by 61.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Investors Title by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

