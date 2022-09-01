Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Investors Title Stock Performance
NASDAQ ITIC opened at $147.35 on Monday. Investors Title has a one year low of $136.71 and a one year high of $248.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77.
Investors Title Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 8.36%.
Investors Title Company Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
