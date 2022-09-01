Investors Buy Large Volume of Pioneer Natural Resources Call Options (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 32,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 557% compared to the average volume of 4,891 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 75,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,658. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.83%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

