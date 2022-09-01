Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.3% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.39. 2,817,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,564,336. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

