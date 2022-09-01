Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.4% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 933,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,520,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.55. 3,498,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,564,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

