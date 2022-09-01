Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 3.7%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 865,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,832,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 528,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 407,543 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 517.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 418,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 350,637 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 741,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,373 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,455,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,184,000.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

