Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

DBV opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

