Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
DBV opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.04.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (DBV)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.