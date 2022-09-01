InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 433,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.24%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

