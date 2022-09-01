Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.43% of Intuitive Surgical worth $8,043,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.90. 36,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,945. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.85. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.