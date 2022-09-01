International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $8,658,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.39. 90,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,247,472. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

