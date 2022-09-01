InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.17

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.17 and last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in InterDigital by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 546.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,082,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.