Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.28, but opened at 4.10. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.01, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

