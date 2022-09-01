Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 4.28, but opened at 4.10. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at 4.01, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.23.
Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.
About Inter & Co, Inc.
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
