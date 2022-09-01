Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,247 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,235,832. The firm has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

