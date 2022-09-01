Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 476 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

