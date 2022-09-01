Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.51 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

