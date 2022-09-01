Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

