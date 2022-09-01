Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,992,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $266.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.