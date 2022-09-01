Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,628,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 917.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,137,000 after acquiring an additional 466,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

