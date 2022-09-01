Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 45,891 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,891 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.