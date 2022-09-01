Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,738 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

