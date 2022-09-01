Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $186,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $99,475.00.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 15.5% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 563,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

