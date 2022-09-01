Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells 4,097 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,026,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,659.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $14,654.22.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBOT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

