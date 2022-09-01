Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,256. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

