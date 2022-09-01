Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells 170,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $1,089,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,700,214 shares in the company, valued at $62,178,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,256. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.