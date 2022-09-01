Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $388,815.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $388,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,059,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $408,089.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $431,917.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $421,176.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $156.12 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of 289.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 6.8% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 63.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

