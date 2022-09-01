Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PRI opened at $126.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.63. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

