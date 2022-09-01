Insider Selling: Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells 3,030 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at $68,549,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

