Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 511,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,290. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

