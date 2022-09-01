Insider Selling: Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Insider Sells $202,800.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

