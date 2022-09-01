Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Purchases $14,100.00 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,331.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lloyd Bardswich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00.
- On Sunday, August 7th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 7,500 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 65,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.
United States Antimony Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.44 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.