Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Purchases $14,100.00 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,331.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lloyd Bardswich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 70,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00.

On Sunday, August 7th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 7,500 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 65,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.44 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

