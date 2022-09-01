Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys $17,000.00 in Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,568,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,898.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

SNAX opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.