Insider Buying: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Director Purchases $76,500.00 in Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) Director Diane Beth Glossman bought 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,995,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,834 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 312,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,167,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

