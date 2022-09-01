Insider Buying: IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) CEO Buys $29,850.00 in Stock

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) CEO Sean Mackay purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,588.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

IsoPlexis stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 10.20. IsoPlexis Co. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. IsoPlexis had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 535.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of IsoPlexis

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $4,549,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $80,920,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About IsoPlexis

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

Featured Articles

