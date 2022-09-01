Insider Buying: Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:CQR – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Palmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.06 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of A$40,600.00 ($28,391.61).
Charter Hall Retail REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Charter Hall Retail REIT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.