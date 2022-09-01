Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.75. 2,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,322. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.85. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -231.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 23,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after buying an additional 56,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

