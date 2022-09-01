Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 228,663 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,203. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

