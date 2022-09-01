Infobird Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, September 9th (NASDAQ:IFBD)

Shares of Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 9th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 9th.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Infobird has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

About Infobird

(Get Rating)

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

