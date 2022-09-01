Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 668,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 992.8 days.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Industrias Peñoles has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

