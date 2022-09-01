Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 625,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $619,425 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ICD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. 20,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,821. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. Independence Contract Drilling has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 5.40.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

