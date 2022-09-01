Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Buys $57,100.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,376.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Immersion Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.
Featured Stories
