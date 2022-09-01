Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Buys $57,100.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 604,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,376.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Immersion Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Immersion stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Immersion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Immersion by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 67.3% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 508,552 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 335,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 108.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 251,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

