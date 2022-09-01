Iluka Resources Limited Plans Dividend of $0.81 (OTCMKTS:ILKAY)

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.8128 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

ILKAY opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.