II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.63.

II-VI Stock Performance

IIVI opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $103,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of II-VI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

