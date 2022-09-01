iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

iHuman Price Performance

NYSE:IH remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,281. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.50. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.28.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

