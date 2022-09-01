Idena Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $105,496.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 832.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.75 or 0.04065526 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00035446 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 88,804,889 coins and its circulating supply is 61,165,293 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. The official website for Idena is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

