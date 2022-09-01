Idavoll Network Market Cap Achieves $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00826677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.
Idavoll Network Profile
Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.
Idavoll Network Coin Trading
