Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00013604 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $23.51 million and $249,837.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydra has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydra alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,575.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Hydra Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 20,308,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.